Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. While Pakistan supplies weapons to Kashmiris, India offers pen to help them articulate their thoughts

While Pakistan supplies weapons to Kashmiris, India offers pen to help them articulate their thoughts

Even when Article 370 was nulified from Jammu and Kashmir, aggressive statements emanated from Pakistani establishment. All these statements underlined one thing, Pakistan will continue to act against India by supporting terrorists and providing arms and ammunition to militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrast this with India, which wants a lasting and peaceful solution to Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Sushant Sinha Sushant Sinha @@SushantBSinha
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 16:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain offering a pen to Kashmiri Activist Iftikhar Misgar during India TV's Kurukshetra.

It is no secret that Pakistan foments terrorism within Indian borders from its territory. It is no secret that Pakistan provides safe havens to international terrorist organisation on its soil and gives it free hand to hatch plots to kill hundreds of innocent Indian lives.

Even when Article 370 was nulified from Jammu and Kashmir, aggressive statements emanated from Pakistani establishment. All these statements underlined one thing, Pakistan will continue to act against India by supporting terrorists and providing arms and ammunition to militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Contrast this with India, which wants a lasting and peaceful solution to Jammu and Kashmir issue.

This was apparent in India TV's show Kurukshetra. Among the panellists were BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain and Kashmiri activist Ifitkhar Misgar.

Hussain stressed the need of Kashmiris shunning violence and articulating their thoughts by using pen and paper. In perhaps a very symbolic move, Hussain gifted his own pen to Kashmiri activist Iftikhar Misgar who accpeted it gladly. Watch the video below.

This brought out the stark contrast between stand taken by India and Pakistan vis-avis Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan wants  to continue provide arms and ammunition to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, member of India's ruling party gifted pen to a Kashmiri to encourage him to articulate his thoughts and take part in the peace process in a conducive and costructive manner.

Watch the entire episode of Kurukshetra below

 

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKerala State Lottery 2019: Akshaya AK-409 results out; check list of winners inside