While Pakistan supplies weapons to Kashmiris, India offers pen to help them articulate their thoughts

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain offering a pen to Kashmiri Activist Iftikhar Misgar during India TV's Kurukshetra.

It is no secret that Pakistan foments terrorism within Indian borders from its territory. It is no secret that Pakistan provides safe havens to international terrorist organisation on its soil and gives it free hand to hatch plots to kill hundreds of innocent Indian lives.

Even when Article 370 was nulified from Jammu and Kashmir, aggressive statements emanated from Pakistani establishment. All these statements underlined one thing, Pakistan will continue to act against India by supporting terrorists and providing arms and ammunition to militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Contrast this with India, which wants a lasting and peaceful solution to Jammu and Kashmir issue.

This was apparent in India TV's show Kurukshetra. Among the panellists were BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain and Kashmiri activist Ifitkhar Misgar.

Hussain stressed the need of Kashmiris shunning violence and articulating their thoughts by using pen and paper. In perhaps a very symbolic move, Hussain gifted his own pen to Kashmiri activist Iftikhar Misgar who accpeted it gladly. Watch the video below.

This brought out the stark contrast between stand taken by India and Pakistan vis-avis Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan wants to continue provide arms and ammunition to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, member of India's ruling party gifted pen to a Kashmiri to encourage him to articulate his thoughts and take part in the peace process in a conducive and costructive manner.