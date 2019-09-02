Monday, September 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Another feat! PM Modi to get award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Another feat! PM Modi to get award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Yet another feat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kitty! He will conferred with an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for PM's ambitious pet project - Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2019 16:52 IST
File Image
Image Source : PTI

File Image

Yet another feat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kitty! He will conferred with an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for PM's ambitious pet project - Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, on Monday made the announcement and said: "Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. PM Modi to receive award from Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States."

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is owned by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates. 

Earlier this year, Bill Gates had congratulated the government for the achievements made by the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in its first 100 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too thanked Gates saying the scheme stems out of the government's commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor. 

ALSO READ | Microsoft's Bill Gates congratulates government on Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi thanks him

ALSO READ | Bill Gates acknowledges Amitabh Bachchan's efforts for polio eradication, here's what Big B replied

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRain-related incidents kill 60 across Uttarakhand this monsoon Next StoryBomb threat to Pondy Minister's houses turns out to be hoax  