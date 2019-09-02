Another feat! PM Modi to get award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Image Source : PTI File Image

Yet another feat in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kitty! He will conferred with an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for PM's ambitious pet project - Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, on Monday made the announcement and said: "Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. PM Modi to receive award from Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States."

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is owned by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.

Earlier this year, Bill Gates had congratulated the government for the achievements made by the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in its first 100 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too thanked Gates saying the scheme stems out of the government's commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor.

Thank you Mr. Bill Gates for your appreciation.



Ayushman Bharat stems out of our commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor.



The first 100 days have been remarkable! Large number of people benefited and lot more will in the coming days. @BillGates https://t.co/fiT46VUu9r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2019

