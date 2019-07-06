Amarnath Yatra: 20 Yatris injured in Anantnag road accident

Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
20 Amarnath Yatris were injured in Anantnag road accident. 18 people sustained minor injuries while two reported at the hospital with serious injuries.

Srinagar Published on: July 06, 2019 16:31 IST
Twenty pilgrims who were returning from the Amarnath Yatra got injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police sources said two buses carrying Amarnath Yatris rammed into each other at Hernag in Anantnag district.

"20 Yatris were injured in this mishap. 18 people sustained minor injuries while two reported at the hospital with serious injuries.

"Locals rushed to rescue the Yatris immediately after the accident occurred," the police sources said.

(More to follow)

