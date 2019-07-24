Image Source : PTI Four Amarnath pilgrims dead in 24 hours, toll rises to 26

Four pilgrims have died during the past 24 hours taking the toll of pilgrims killed during this year's Amarnath Yatra to 26.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), that manages the affairs of the annual Hindu pilgrimage, said three pilgrims died Tuesday, while the 4th pilgrim passed away today morning.

With this, the number of pilgrims who have died in the 23 days since the Yatra began has gone up to 26.

In addition to this, SASB officials said two volunteers and two security men have also died during the ongoing Yatra.

Some 2.96 lakh pilgrims have had offered prayers inside the cave shrine in the last 23 days. This is more than the total number of pilgrims who performed the Yatra during its 60-day-long period last year when only 2.83 pilgrims did so.

