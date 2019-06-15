AIIMS resident doctors issue 48 hours ultimatum to West Bengal government to meet demands of striking medics

Image Source : PTI/FILE Image

Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued 48 hours ultimatum to West Bengal government to meet the demands of the striking doctors.

"We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal government to meet demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS," ANI quoted Resident Doctors Association as saying on Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday invited them again to meet her Saturday evening to end the impasse in government hospitals.

The doctors, who struck work for the fourth day Friday, refused to meet the chief minister, demanding an unconditional apology from her. They also put up six conditions for withdrawal of their stir.

"We want an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Banerjee for the manner in which she addressed us at the SSKM Hospital yesterday. She should not have said what she said. She should come to the NRS Hospital to meet us," said Dr Arindam Dutta, a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors, reported PTI.

Doctors are protesting after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital by a mob following the death of a patient.

WATCH VIDEO: