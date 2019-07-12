AGES opens Srinagar office for Valley students seeking admissions abroad

Image Source : PTI AGES opens Srinagar office for Valley students

Apex global education service (AGES), a franchise of CANAM consultants, on Friday opened its branch office here in Jammu and Kashmir.

The AGES branch office was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools Association President Gulam Nabi Var in the presence of the consultancy's proprietor, Ravinder Pal Kour.

"The consultancy has been functioning in Jammu city for the last three years. We arrange admissions for students in various courses in nine super destinations including US, Canada, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia," she said.

"We have opened the Srinagar office today (Friday) on the demand of local students who aspire to pursue studies abroad", Kour added.

She said that since she belongs to the Baramulla district of the Valley, she was keen to provide admission facilities to students from her birthplace.

"Our students are intelligent and talented, but they need proper platforms to excel in their chosen fields," she said.

She has also announced a discount for the students who will be recommended by the private schools association of Jammu and Kashmir for admissions abroad through the consultancy.

