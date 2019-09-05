74-year-old Hyderabad woman creates HISTORY; gives birth to healthy twins

74-year-old Hyderabad woman creates history by giving birth to healthy twins

A 74-year-old woman gave birth to twins in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. The woman identified as Erramatti Mangamma and her husband were blessed with children after 54 years of marriage.

This miracle breaks the record of the oldest verified mother, Daljinder Kaur in Amritsar who gave birth at the age of 72. Now, Erramatti is the oldest woman to give birth after successful caesarean surgery on Thursday.

A proud mother

With the advancement in technology, pregnancy over the age of 50 has now become possible. Facilities like In Vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), cryopreservation and so on have helped the couple to achieve parenthood.

Techniques like IVF have empowered women to get pregnant even after the natural menstrual cycle ends. Errmatti Mangamma is now a proud mom!

