Friday, June 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 14 agreements signed at SCO summit; PM Modi introduces acronym ‘HEALTH’

14 agreements signed at SCO summit; PM Modi introduces acronym ‘HEALTH’

Fourteen agreements were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2019 in Bishkek on Friday. The agreements signed by the Council of the Head of States, also include cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 19:34 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi

Fourteen agreements were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2019 in Bishkek on Friday. The agreements signed by the Council of the Head of States, also include cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russia President Vladimir Putin and spoke about the north-south corridor, Chabahar port and renewable energy resources. 

On Friday, PM Modi also introduced the acronym HEALTH.

In the acronym, ‘H’ stands for Healthcare Cooperation, ‘E’ for Economic Cooperation, ‘A’ for Alternate Energy, ‘L’ for Literature and Culture, ‘T’ for Terrorism free society and ‘H’ for Humanitarian Cooperation.

India also signed cooperation agreements between SCO and UN specialised agencies. 

At the summit, India and other SCO members condemned terrorism in all its forms.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc and its main goals are strengthening mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among member countries. The members of the SCO are India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 

The next SCO summit will be held in Russia.

With Inputs From ANI

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi stresses need to stand united against terrorism at SCO Summit

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMetro Man Sreedharan writes to PM Modi: 'Please don't agree with Delhi govt's free travel scheme for women' Next StoryIndia to impose retaliatory tariff on 29 US items from Jun 16  