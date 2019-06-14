14 agreements signed at SCO summit; PM Modi introduces acronym ‘HEALTH’

Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Fourteen agreements were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2019 in Bishkek on Friday. The agreements signed by the Council of the Head of States, also include cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russia President Vladimir Putin and spoke about the north-south corridor, Chabahar port and renewable energy resources.

On Friday, PM Modi also introduced the acronym HEALTH.

In the acronym, ‘H’ stands for Healthcare Cooperation, ‘E’ for Economic Cooperation, ‘A’ for Alternate Energy, ‘L’ for Literature and Culture, ‘T’ for Terrorism free society and ‘H’ for Humanitarian Cooperation.

India also signed cooperation agreements between SCO and UN specialised agencies.

At the summit, India and other SCO members condemned terrorism in all its forms.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc and its main goals are strengthening mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among member countries. The members of the SCO are India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The next SCO summit will be held in Russia.

With Inputs From ANI