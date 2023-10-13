Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to visit poll-bound state next week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting

Mizoram Assembly Election: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram for three days starting from October 16 (Monday) to campaign for the party's candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls next month (November), a senior party functionary said today.

During his visit to the northeastern state, which will go for the assembly elections on November 7, Gandhi will hold a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls when Gandhi will be in the state, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on October 16 as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. During his three-day visit, he will participate in a two-km march from Chanmari to Treasury Square in Aizawl and will campaign for our candidates," Nghaka said.

Gandhi will interact with important persons and also address a press conference before his departure on October 18 (Wednesday), he said.

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7 (Tuesday), with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 (Sunday).

However, all the political parties, churches and NGOs in the Christian-dominated Mizoram have urged the Election Commission to reschedule the counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for people belonging to the community.

The Congress had recently said that it would field candidates in all the 40 assembly seats. The ruling Mizo National Front and the opposition Zoram People's Movement have fielded their nominees for all the 40 seats and the BJP will soon announce its candidates.



