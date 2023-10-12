Mizoram polls: Deputy CM Tawnluia promises to continue financial assistance scheme if voted back to power

Follow us on Image Source : MIZORAM ASSEMBLY/WEBSITE Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia

Mizoram Assembly elections: Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Thursday promised that the state government's Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) scheme will continue if his party Mizo National Front (MNF) is re-elected in the upcoming November 7 assembly elections.

He said that SEDP offers financial support of up to Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries, enabling them to initiate projects or trades of their preference to promote sustainable development.

Govt allocated Rs 450 crore in assistance

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Aizawl, Tawnluia, who also holds the position of Senior Vice-President in the MNF, emphasised that SEDP assistance is focused on development and not a vote-bank politics. Tawnluia stated that over the past five years, the state government has allocated Rs 450 crore in assistance to thousands of beneficiaries through the SEDP.

"In the first phase, about 60,000 families were provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each and another 60,000 beneficiaries were assisted with Rs 25,000 each in the second phase," he said. The MNF leader said that the disbursement of SEDP assistance for the third phase has been temporarily suspended due to the implementation of the model code of conduct, which was initiated following the announcement of the polls.

Mizoram elections

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17.

The major political entities vying for victory in Mizoram include the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, led by CM Zoramthanga, secured 18 seats in 2018 and aims to extend its tenure amid competition driven by Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur, impacting Mizoram as well.

The Congress, which had a dwindling influence in the state, managed to secure just five seats out of 40 in 2018. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), formed as an alliance of regional parties in 2018, focuses on governance and transparency, presenting an alternative political platform. In its debut in 2018, ZPM secured eight seats, surpassing even the Congress.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest the assembly polls and might announce its candidate list next week, party secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said.

(With PTI inputs)

