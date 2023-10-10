Mizoram Assembly Election: Opposition ZPM announces Shanti Jiban Chakma as its candidate in Tuichawng

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Mizoram’s Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Tuesday (October 10) announced Shanti Jiban Chakma as its candidate in the Tuichawng seat ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled on November 7.

In July, the ZPM had announced its candidates for all seats in the 40-member Assembly, except in Tuichawng.

Shanti Jiban Chakma, a former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), was earlier in the BJP.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has given ticket to Rasik Mohan Chakma, who is the incumbent CEM of the CADC, in the seat.

With weeks to go for the polling, the Congress and the BJP are yet to release their list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

