Mizoram Assembly Speaker resigns ahead of Assembly election, set to join BJP tomorrow

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo resigned as an MLA on Wednesday and is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes after Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

According to the party sources, he is likely to be inducted into the BJP on Thursday, October 12. He is expected to be inducted into the BJP during a function to be held at its office in Aizawl.

What Lalrinliana Sailo said after quitting MNF?

"The financial condition of Mizoram is not in a good shape… I will join the party to usher in development in my state," Sailo told reporters after submitting his resignation to Deputy Assembly Speaker H Lalbiakzauva.

In the last eight days, seven legislators have put in their papers, including Congress MLA KT Rokhaw and former minister K Beichhua. Rokhaw has joined the ruling Mizo National Front and will contest from Palak, while Beichhua, who was expelled by the MNF in January, will contest from Siaha, his home turf, on a BJP ticket.

Mizoram Assembly elections

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase. The result will be declared on December 2. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

