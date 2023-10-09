Mizoram election date: Polling to take place on November 7, results on December 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also highlighted that the elections in Mizoram, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, will encompass 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, along with 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

Furthermore, CEC Rajiv Kumar noted that approximately 60 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 years age group will participate in the elections across the five states. To encourage young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

The major political entities vying for victory in Mizoram include the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, led by CM Zoramthanga, secured 18 seats in 2018 and aims to extend its tenure amid competition driven by Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur, impacting Mizoram as well.

The Congress, which had a dwindling influence in the state, managed to secure just five seats out of 40 in 2018. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), formed as an alliance of regional parties in 2018, focuses on governance and transparency, presenting an alternative political platform. In its debut in 2018, ZPM secured eight seats, surpassing even the Congress.

While the BJP leads the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in which the MNF is also a participant, the saffron party is yet to establish a significant presence in Mizoram independently. Notably, Mizoram is the only state in the country without a single woman MP or MLA at present, with just four women MLAs in its history.

The Mizoram elections in 2023 coincide with polls in four other states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Mizoram Assembly election results 2018

In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election Results, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged as the clear winner by securing 27 out of the total 40 seats, comfortably crossing the majority threshold of 21 seats. The Indian National Congress won 4 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 1 seat. Additionally, independent candidates won 8 seats in the assembly.

In terms of vote share, the MNF received 37.70% of the votes, making it the dominant choice among voters. The Congress secured 29.98% of the vote share, while the BJP received 8.09%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for a significant portion of the vote share at 22.94%.

