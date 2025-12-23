Chhattisgarh draft electoral rolls released after SIR, over 27 lakh names deleted, check details The Election Commission said it is implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls in Chhattisgarh with a clearly defined objective to ensure inclusion of all the eligible electors and exclusion of all the ineligible electors with full transparency at every stage.

Raipur:

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for Chhattisgarh. The details have been uploaded on the Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer website. As per the electoral rolls, over 27 lakh names have been removed from the state's voter list. Chhattisgarh Electoral Officer said enumeration forms were collected from 1,84,95,920 electors. The SIR exercise resulted in the deletion of 6,42,234 deceased voters, 19,13,540 electors who had shifted or were absent, and 1,79,043 voters found to be enrolled at multiple places.

27 lakh names deleted from voter list

The EC said out of 2,12,30,737 electors, over 1,84,95,920 electorshave submitted their Enumeration Forms as on 18,12.2025 reflecting an overwhelming participation in the first phase of SIR. The successful completion of this phase is the result of coordinated efforts of DEOs of 33 districts, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 377Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), & 734 Additonal Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AAEROs), and BLOs deployed at 24,371 polling booths, supported by 30000+ volunteers.

Chhattisgarh draft electoral rolls released: Find out details

Field representatives of all 7recognised political parties, including their District Presidents, also actively participated, with as many as 38,846 Booth Level Agents (BLA) appointed by them.

How to check your name in draft electoral roll

Follow these steps to check your name in draft electoral roll

Visit the official website: https://voters.eci.gov.in.

Click on ‘Search your name in E-roll’ located at the top-right corner of the page, and use either your EPIC number or other personal details to search for your information.

Once found, you can view your record in the draft electoral roll using your EPIC number.

How to check SIR form submission status online