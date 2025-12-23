The Odyssey cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway; who's playing what in Christopher Nolan's next film After the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is gearing up for it's release. Oppenheimer garnered immense acclaim worldwide and now audiences have similar expectations from The Odyssey.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey was released on Monday. In this film, Matt Damon plays the Greek hero Odysseus, who embarks on a journey home with his men after the brutal Trojan War. The trailer is just two minutes long and offers brief, mostly atmospheric glimpses of the story.

As soon as the trailer was released, Nolan enthusiasts seemed excited about the movie release. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release on the big screen. This will be Nolan's first film after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. In that film, Cillian Murphy played the lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Let's have a look at the cast of The Odyssey and the characters they will be seen playing on the movie.

The Odyssey cast

The Odyssey cast includes big Hollywood names, like Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon and others also feature in various roles in the film.

Let's see who plays what in the film:

Matt Damon: Odysseus (The Hero King)

Tom Holland: Telemachus (Odysseus' Son)

Anne Hathaway: Penelope (Odysseus' Wife)

Zendaya: Athena (Goddess of Wisdom)

Charlize Theron: Circe (Sorceress)

Robert Pattinson: Antinous (A Suitor)

Lupita Nyong'o: Clytemnestra (Queen of Mycenae)

Benny Safdie: Agamemnon (King of Mycenae)

John Leguizamo: Eumaeus (Shepherd/Servant)

Jon Bernthal: Menelaus (King of Sparta)

Mia Goth: Melantho (A Maid)

Himesh Patel: Eurylochus (Shipmate/Second-in-Command)

The Odyssey plot

The Odyssey is an epic poem by Homer that recounts Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptations and fate, he relies on his wit and perseverance. Nolan's upcoming project is the latest adaptation of the epic, which was previously adapted into the 1954 film Ulysses. Directed by Mario Camerini, that film starred Kirk Douglas. The Coen Brothers' 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou? was also based on The Odyssey.

Nolan's film is scheduled for a theatrical release at Universal on July 17, 2026, and early tickets for the screenings have already sold out.

