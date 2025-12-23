What is The Odyssey? The epic Greek story behind Christopher Nolan’s next film Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer is out now. The film is an adaptation based on the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer that follows King Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, marked by encounters with gods, monsters and magical beings.

The trailer for one of the most-awaited films of 2026, The Odyssey, is here. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film features an ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and others.

The Odyssey is based on an ancient Greek mythology of the aftermath of the Trojan War. The trailer offers a glimpse of the adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. But what is the Greek story all about? Let's find out.

The Odyssey: Real story

Homer’s The Odyssey is one of the most enduring tales in ancient Greek literature, chronicling King Odysseus’ perilous 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces fearsome monsters like the Cyclops and the Sirens, powerful gods, and enchantresses such as Circe and Calypso. Back home, his wife Penelope struggles to hold off persistent suitors. The timeless epic is now being reimagined by Christopher Nolan as a large-scale IMAX spectacle set for a 2026 release, with Matt Damon stepping into the role of Odysseus and the filmmaker using cutting-edge technology to bring the myth to life.

The Odyssey: Cast

Nolan’s The Odyssey also boasts an expansive ensemble cast. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, Odysseus’ son, while Anne Hathaway essays Penelope and Zendaya appears as the goddess Athena. Charlize Theron takes on the role of Circe, alongside a star-studded lineup that includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo, all set to feature in significant roles in the ambitious 2026 film.

The Odyssey: Trailer

The trailer of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey relies heavily on the setting and space, instead of many dialogues. The video introduces the characters, moments of tension, along with the landscape and a terrific background score - key ingredients of a Nolan film. The YouTube logline describes the film, release date and key characters.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip."

The Odyssey releases on July 17, 2026, worldwide.

