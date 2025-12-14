Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaks hours after theatrical debut? Here's what Internet has to say Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey prologue leaked online hours after its IMAX debut. This sparked conversations on social media among fans. Know what Internet users have to say.

New Delhi:

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's most anticipated film, The Odyssey, is set to release in theatres next year, and fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the movie. However, the trailer of The Odyssey has created a stir online when the prologue leaked just hours after its theatrical debut.

According to a report by Variety, a nearly six-minute prologue of The Odyssey was screened in IMAX theatres ahead of the re-release of Sinners and One Battle After Another. Fans attending these screenings were the first to witness a glimpse of the action epic. Internet users were quick to react, flooding social media with their responses. Read on to know what X users have to say.

Internet reacts to The Odyssey trailer's theatrical debut

Reportedly, a nearly six-minute prologue of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was shown ahead of the IMAX screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another. Internet users expressed excitement at seeing an early glimpse. One user wrote, "Saw The Odyssey prologue and wow just wow. The cinematography, scale and score r amazing. Anyone else notice the Athena mention from one of the soldiers?"

While some users urged the makers to release it officially online, writing, "Well The Odyssey trailer was shown for specific showings…and still has not officially released (sic)." Take a look at the X posts below:

It must be noted that this isn't the first glimpse of The Odyssey. The makers unveiled a minute-long teaser from the film ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth.

About The Odyssey

For the unversed, the action epic film, The Odyssey, is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic of the same name. Christopher Nolan's film features an ensemble star cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and others in the key roles.

