Mizoram Assembly election: BJP appoints Kiren Rijiju as election incharge, Anil Antony made co-incharge

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Mizoram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed party leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as poll incharge of the north-eastern state. According to an official communique, Yanthungo Patton, Dy CM Nagaland and party national general secretary Anil Antony have been appointed as co-incharges.

Earlier on October 12, Mizoram Assembly Speaker and MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo resigned as an MLA and is set to join the BJP. This comes after Sailo, who won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 assembly polls, was denied a ticket by the ruling party for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

BJP appoints new party president for Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the BJP also appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as president of its Chandigarh unit. He was appointed by the party president JP Nadda with an immediate effect.

Mizoram Assembly elections

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase. The result will be declared on December 2. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

