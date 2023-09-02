Chief Justice of India inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench building

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIPR_MIZORAM Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud inaugurates the new building of the Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud inaugurated the new building of the Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench at the Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) in Aizawl on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Law and Justice; Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Judge of the Gauhati High Court, and Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram.

In his inaugural speech, CJI Chandrachud thanked all stakeholders involved for helping to complete the new building. He said that the court plays a crucial role in a successful judiciary system and that the development of its premises and other necessary technology facilities is important. However, he stressed that the most important thing is to uphold the rule of law and ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"Since the court plays a crucial role in a successful judiciary system, the development of its premises and other necessary technology facilities is important, but the more significant thing we need to keep in mind is that we must stand with the rule of law and stand with the peaceful resolution of law. The rule of law is what sustains this nation, and this new building also signifies the rule of law in the state," Chandrachud said.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, gave a welcome address at the event. He said that the new building will provide a modern and efficient space for the judiciary to function in.

The new building has a sanction value of Rs 4624.12 lakh and was built using Non-Lapseable Central Pool Resources (NLCPR). The architectural and structural design was completed by PWD, Mizoram, and the contractor was North East Consultancy Services. The building has a total floor space of 13773.11 sqm and consists of the main building, the building for advocates, and the building for visiting judges.

The inauguration of the new building is a significant milestone for the Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench and will help to improve the delivery of justice in the state.

