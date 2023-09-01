Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 6.38 crore seized in Champhai, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 6.38 crore was seized in two separate operations near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 852.16 gram of heroin from the Bethelveng locality on Thursday, it said.

A Myanmar national, identified as Thangmanglian (34), was apprehended along with the drugs, valued at Rs 5.96 crore, it added.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles also seized 60.2 gram of heroin worth Rs 42.14 lakh in Chhungte area.

A resident of Khawzawl, Lalrinmuana (32), was apprehended with the drugs, which were found concealed in soap cases, the Assam Rifles said.

The two accused and the recovered heroin were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it said.

