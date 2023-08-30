Mizoram: Ahead of assembly polls, ZPM forms alliance with HPC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress supporters with party's flag

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) have formed an alliance to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram. The agreement was signed on Tuesday, August 30, 2023, in Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of the state. The ZPM is a regional party that was formed in 2017 by a group of former Congress leaders. The HPC is a tribal party that represents the Hmar people, one of the major tribes in Mizoram.

The two parties have agreed to contest 40 seats each in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly. The remaining 10 seats will be contested by independent candidates.

Under the agreement, the HPC will extend full support to the ZPM in the polls, without fielding any candidates of its own. The two parties will also work together for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections, which will be held next year.

The ZPM has promised to implement the Memorandum of Settlement signed between the HPC(D) and the Mizoram government in April 2018 if it comes to power after the assembly polls.

ZPM vice president Kenneth Chawngliana said that the HPC had signed such agreements with several parties in the past, but none of them had fulfilled the promises made.

HPC president Rohringa said that Hmar-dominated areas in Mizoram have been deprived of development. He urged party workers to give their best to ensure that the alliance becomes fruitful.

The alliance between the ZPM and the HPC is seen as a major boost for the opposition in the upcoming assembly polls. The ZPM is currently the second-largest party in the state assembly, after the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

The ZPM and HPC are hoping to end the 10-year rule of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the upcoming elections. The MNF has been in power since 2013. The elections are scheduled to be held in November 2023.

Here are some of the reasons why the ZPM and HPC have formed an alliance:

To increase their chances of winning the elections. By joining forces, the two parties can pool their resources and manpower.

To defeat the MNF. The MNF has been in power for a long time and is seen as being corrupt and inefficient. The ZPM and HPC hope to capitalise on the public's dissatisfaction with the MNF.

To promote regionalism. Both the ZPM and HPC are regional parties that represent the interests of their respective communities. By joining forces, they can strengthen the voice of the Mizo people.

The alliance between the ZPM and HPC is seen as a major development in Mizoram politics. It is likely to have a significant impact on the outcome of the upcoming elections.

