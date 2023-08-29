Mizoram elections 2023: ECI team to visit state to review assembly poll preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mizoram: A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a two-day visit of the poll-bound state Mizoram to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, officials said. The team will visit the state capital Aizwal.

The team will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

During its visit, the ECI team will meet the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and representatives of political parties.

They will also interact with the state's icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and youngsters, before holding a press conference on Thursday.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to review the poll preparedness in the central Indian state.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six, while the Congress has five legislators and the BJP one.

ALSO READ | Mizoram govt incurred Rs 4.88 crore wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

ALSO READ | Mizoram court sentences man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor