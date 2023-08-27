Mizoram court sentences man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

A special court in Champhai district in Mizoram has sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019. On Saturday, Special Judge Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court convicted Vanhreluaia and pronounced the sentence.

Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the perpetrator, and in case of non-payment, he will be subjected to an additional two years of imprisonment.

Vanhreluaia had molested the 5-year-old girl by taking the minor outside her house in a locality of east Mizoram's Champhai town in 2019.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered against an Assam police officer for alleged physical assault of a domestic helper. The allegation was levelled against the additional superintendent of police, Charaideo, by her maid on Saturday.

She filed a complaint at Nazira Police Station in neighbouring Sivasagar district, claiming that she was physically assaulted and tortured by her employer, for whom she had been working for around five months. “Reference reported incident of assault of housemaid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and is being investigated. 2. Assam Police HQ has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled,” Director General of Police G P Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association, which helped her in approaching the police, has demanded a proper investigation and strict action against the police officer.

(With PTI inputs)