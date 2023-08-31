Mizoram: Ahead of upcoming polls, Election Commission chief meets political parties in state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday met leaders of various political parties here to discuss poll-related issues ahead of the Mizoram Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said 95 polling booths will be managed by women and 11 by people with disabilities.

He said the team met representatives of various parties including the Congress, BJP, AAP and Mizo National Front (MNF) to discuss election-related issues.

"Representatives of all the parties requested us to increase the limit of expenditure for candidates," Kumar said.

He said the parties also requested the poll panel not to hold the polls on Saturday or Sunday.

"In all, 95 polling booths will be managed by women, 40 by youth and 11 by people with disabilities," he said, adding that the total number of voters is 8.

38 lakh.

Kumar said to ensure that the polls are held peacefully, there will be extra vigil along the international and inter-state borders to check inflow of liquor, cash and drugs.

"Check-posts on strategic locations with CCTV monitoring, action against drug and liquor kingpins and strict watch over online bribery and cash distribution will be done to ensure that the polls are held devoid any corruption," he said.

He said out of the 1,276 polling stations, 751 are in rural areas while 525 are in urban areas.

