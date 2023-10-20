Mizoram Assembly Elections: PM Narendra Modi, Kiren Rijiju, Anil Antony figure in BJP's list of campaigners

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Mizoram Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party national spokesperson Anil K Antony and other leaders are on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) list of 40-star campaigners for the Mizoram Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in November.

Here's a full list of campaigners

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also among the 40-star campaigners who will campaign for party candidates. The list also includes Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Nityanand Rai, Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party national spokesperson Anil K Antony and others.

Earlier, the BJP announced the list of candidates for the upcoming Mizoram polls. The party has nominated a total of 12 candidates to contest in various constituencies in Mizoram. This move demonstrates the BJP's commitment to participating actively in the electoral process in the region.

Mizoram elections

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7. The state will see a single phase of voting. The results of the election will be declared on December 3. The current Mizoram Assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17.

The major political entities vying for victory in Mizoram include the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, led by CM Zoramthanga, secured 18 seats in 2018 and aims to extend its tenure amid competition driven by Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur, impacting Mizoram as well.

The Congress, which had a dwindling influence in the state, managed to secure just five seats out of 40 in 2018. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), formed as an alliance of regional parties in 2018, focuses on governance and transparency, presenting an alternative political platform. In its debut in 2018, ZPM secured eight seats, surpassing even the Congress.

While the BJP leads the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in which the MNF is also a participant, the saffron party is yet to establish a significant presence in Mizoram independently. Notably, Mizoram is the only state in the country without a single woman MP or MLA at present, with just four women MLAs in its history.

Also Read: Mizoram Assembly Elections: BJP announces 12 candidates for upcoming polls

Also Read: Mizoram: Congress releases manifesto, promises Rs 15 lakh health insurance, old pension scheme