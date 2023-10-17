Mizoram: Congress releases manifesto, promises Rs 15 lakh health insurance, old pension scheme, subsidised LPG

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Congress on Tuesday promised Rs 15 lakh health insurance, Old Pension Scheme, subsidised LPG as it released manifesto for Mizoram ahead of the Assembly Election in the state.

The party in its manifesto promised the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme, subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 750 for poor households, and health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals.

In its 12-page manifesto, Congress said it would strengthen grassroots democracy by giving more power, responsibilities, and financial resources to the village councils and local bodies if they are voted to power.

The party also said that it would set up better and more durable public infrastructure including roads, airports, and power lines.

The grand old party also announced 'Tang Puihna' scheme in which monetary assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities.

It also promised to make a budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore every year, for providing assistance to patients undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious ailments. Congress will also establish a 'young Mizo entrepreneurs programme' to fund startups and target creating 1 lakh jobs.

The party said that it will provide Rs 2,000 per month for old-age pension among other promises. Congress Mizoram vice-president Lal Thanzara released the manifesto.

On Monday, Congress released its candidates for 39 out of 40 seats in the state. The name of the 40th candidate was announced today as the party named Meriam L Hrangchal from Lunglei South seat.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | MNF, ZPM instruments for BJP, RSS to enter state, says Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Mizoram

ALSO READ | Mizoram elections: AAP ventures into Assembly polls as it expands reach in Northeast