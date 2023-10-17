MNF, ZPM instruments for BJP, RSS to enter state, says Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a Padyatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhawan, in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Mizoram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that both the parties ZPM (Zoram People’s Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for BJP and RSS to enter the state (Mizoram) adding his party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because they are ideologically completely against the BJP.

"...The record of the MNF is in front of everybody to see - rampant unemployment, complete failure to crackdown on drugs, 250 young lives extinguished in five years, and at the same time, the MNF openly supports those who are attacking the idea of Mizoram. They have overseen a disaster in health care where they have failed to release the funds that belong to you..."

Further addressing people in Aizawl, Rahul Gandhi said, "It's always a pleasure for me to come to Mizoram, it brings back old memories of mine from when I first came here in 1986. Mizoram was transitioning from violence to peace & harmony. And you got your statehood in 1987 so it's been quite a long journey. Of course, there is a younger generation here who has never seen violence in Mizoram but I am sure the older generation knows the cost of violence."

Targeting the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do?... last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket... many of their (BJP) children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties."

Further addressing the people in Aizawl, Rahul Gandhi said that not empty words, for each state we have provided a vision for the future. After demonetisation and flawed GST, it was difficult for people in Mizoram to get employment.

