'Mark my words...': Rahul Gandhi exudes confidence of Congress' win in upcoming state elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party is going to win the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), he claimed that the Congress party always work for the people. Gandhi also highlighted the "development works" being done in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

"Rajasthan has the finest healthcare policy, Karnataka provides an incomparable social security net, while Chhattisgarh supports entrepreneurs with robust policies," he stated. Further, the Wayanad MP also claimed that the Congress will oust the "corrupt BJP government" in Madhya Pradesh, and its six guarantees will ensure a landslide victory in Telangana.

He also emphasised that Congress has a clear plan for Mizoram, to ensure it becomes a model state. "Our initiatives include a Rs 2,500 monthly Old Age Pension, LPG cylinders at Rs 750, and the Tang Puihna Economic Development Initiative. Unlike the BJP, the Congress has a vision for all Indians," Gandhi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP

Earlier in the day, Gandhi slammed the BJP over dynasty politics and asked "What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing?" Addressing a Press conference, on being asked a question about the BJP targeting Congress on dynasty politics, Rahul alleged that many of their (BJP) children are dynasties. "What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Padyatra' in Aizawl

Earlier after taking part in a "Padyatra" from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan, Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India, where the diverse languages, religions, cultures and traditions of our country are respected and protected. "The BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur. We will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram," he alleged.

After the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram, the Congress party also released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7. Other four states, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, will also go to polls next month and results will be declared on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

