'Either Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi likely to be PM pick', feels Shashi Tharoor

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of general elections that are due next year, Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor said he feels that if the INDIA alliance gets power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party may nominate either its president Mallikarjun Kharge or former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.

"So we'll have to wait and see", he said while interacting with professionals of a US-based and Silicon Valley-incubated D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) marketplace Way.com after inaugurating its office at Technopark here.

Talking about the post-poll scenario, he said, "I think that once the result comes out, then because it's a coalition and not one party, the leaders of those parties will have to get together and pick someone. But my guess is that from the Congress Party, it's going to be either Mr. Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi, since in very many ways it (Congress) is a family-run party."

Tharoor, who is a former union minister, said the Prime Minister is the first among equals, and he was confident in his ability to perform whatever responsibilities may be assigned to him.

(with inputs from PTI)

