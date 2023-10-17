Mizoram elections: AAP ventures into assembly polls as it expands reach in Northeast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Dehli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering during a public rally.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its intention to participate in the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, marking its foray into the northeastern state. During a press conference, Rajesh Sharma, the party's North-East States in-charge, stated that this decision emerged during a meeting held on Sunday under the leadership of AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the organisational expansion, a coordination committee and a North-East cell will be established. Sharma emphasised that the people in the northeast are grappling with issues concerning education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment and believe that the AAP can offer solutions. Further details regarding the number of seats and constituencies will be announced by the state committee soon.

He expressed confidence that the AAP could provide effective solutions to these problems. Furthermore, Sharma pointed out the subpar conditions of government schools, hospitals, and roads in the North-Eastern states, along with the rising inflation and high unemployment rates.

He noted that people in these states are inspired by the changes brought about by AAP in Delhi and Punjab and want to see similar progress in their regions. To facilitate expansion, the AAP will establish a Northeast Coordination Committee and a Northeast Cell.

Polling to take place on November 7, results on December 3

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

