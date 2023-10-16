Mizoram elections: Congress names Meriam L Hrangchal as candidate for Lunglei South constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Congress on Monday named Meriam L Hrangchal as a candidate from the 33 - Lunglei South ST constituency for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, the party released a list of 39 candidates for the elections.

The names of candidates were announced on the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit to the state. Gandhi led a padayatra and addressed a public gathering in Aizawl today.

Lalsanglura Ralte to contest against CM Zoramthanga

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Meanwhile, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.

Mizoram elections

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7. The state will see a single phase of voting. The results of the election will be declared on December 3. The current Mizoram Assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17.

The major political entities vying for victory in Mizoram include the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, led by CM Zoramthanga, secured 18 seats in 2018 and aims to extend its tenure amid competition driven by Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur, impacting Mizoram as well.

The Congress, which had a dwindling influence in the state, managed to secure just five seats out of 40 in 2018. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), formed as an alliance of regional parties in 2018, focuses on governance and transparency, presenting an alternative political platform. In its debut in 2018, ZPM secured eight seats, surpassing even the Congress.

While the BJP leads the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in which the MNF is also a participant, the saffron party is yet to establish a significant presence in Mizoram independently. Notably, Mizoram is the only state in the country without a single woman MP or MLA at present, with just four women MLAs in its history.

