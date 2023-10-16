Mizoram Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 39 candidates, state chief Lalsawta to contest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta

Mizoram Assembly elections: The Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections. The state Congress chief Lalsawta will contest the election.

The grand old party released the list amid Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Himalayan state.

The Congress, which had a dwindling influence in the state, managed to secure just five seats out of 40 in 2018. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), formed as an alliance of regional parties in 2018, focuses on governance and transparency, presenting an alternative political platform. In its debut in 2018, ZPM secured eight seats, surpassing even the Congress.

While the BJP leads the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in which the MNF is also a participant, the saffron party is yet to establish a significant presence in Mizoram independently. Notably, Mizoram is the only state in the country without a single woman MP or MLA at present, with just four women MLAs in its history.

Poll schedule in Mizoram

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7. The state will see a single phase of voting. The results of the election will be declared on December 3.

The current Mizoram Assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17.

The electoral process commenced with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also highlighted that the elections in Mizoram, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, will encompass 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, along with 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

Furthermore, CEC Rajiv Kumar noted that approximately 60 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 years age group will participate in the elections across the five states. To encourage young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

The major political entities vying for victory in Mizoram include the Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MNF, led by CM Zoramthanga, secured 18 seats in 2018 and aims to extend its tenure amid competition driven by Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur, impacting Mizoram as well.

