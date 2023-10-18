BJP announces 12 candidates for upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mizoram BJP Chief Vanlalhmuaka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Election. The party has nominated a total of 12 candidates to contest in various constituencies in Mizoram. This move demonstrates the BJP's commitment to participating actively in the electoral process in the region.

Polling to take place on November 7, results on December 3

The Mizoram assembly, consisting of 40 seats, will undergo elections on November 7, with the election conducted in a single phase, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The current Mizoram assembly, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, is set to conclude its term on December 17, and the vote counting will transpire on December 3, with results announced the same day. The electoral process will commence with the issuance of the gazette notification on October 13, and candidates can submit their nominations until October 20. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 21, and the final date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also highlighted that the elections in Mizoram, along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, will encompass 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, along with 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

