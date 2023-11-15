World Cup semi-final 2023: Mumbai crime branch detains man for sending threatening messages to police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) World Cup semi-final: Mumbai crime branch detains 17-year-old man for sending threatening messages to police

World Cup semi-final 2023: The Crime Branch team of Mumbai Police detained a 17-year-old boy from the Latur district of Maharashtra in case of sending a threatening message to Mumbai Police on their X handle.

Earlier, Mumbai Police launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about potential disruption during the World Cup semi-final 2023 match between India and New Zealand in the city today (November 15).

The young man who threatened police is a big fan of cricketer Virat Kohli. The investigation into the matter is still underway.

Security tightened in Mumbai:

However, Mumbai Police has already made tight security arrangements for the match, more than 150 officers including 600 police personnel, drone cameras, CCTV, QRT, SRPF RIOT CONTROL, and police have been deployed on several locations.

The person had posted a picture of a gun, grenade, and cartridges while tagging Mumbai Police's handle on X (formerly known as Twitter). A picture was posted in which it was written that fire would be set during the India vs New Zealand match, however, after investigation the matter was found to be fake.

After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, the police official said.

