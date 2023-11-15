Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch World Cup semi-final for free on TV and streaming?

India vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch World Cup semi-final for free on TV and streaming?

The day has come for the knockouts of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the table-toppers India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. India are the form side but their record against the Kiwis in the knockouts hasn't been great.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 9:30 IST
India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of
Image Source : AP India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on November 15

It can't be termed as a battle of equals when a team has finished at the top of the table with an undefeated run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the other scraped through to the knockouts with five wins and losses against all the other three teams. But when you have a perfect record against the opposition in the knockouts, despite your form not being the greatest everything else is thrown out of the window and that's what New Zealand will be hoping to continue against India when they meet in the first semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

New Zealand have had an upper hand over India in the crunch games in ICC events across formats and would keep them in good stead ahead of a game that is heavily in the favour of the Men in Blue, given the form they are in. The Indian team has batted, bowled and chased exceptionally well and that shows in the 9/9 record in the round-robin stage especially when they had to play all their games at a different venue. The individuals have put their hand up while the team has collectively performed in probably all the games and find themselves on the cusp of breaking the semi-final hoodoo as the third World Cup title beckons.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The first semi-final of World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand in Mumbai will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs NZ semi-final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be watched for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Related Stories
Will India make any changes to their Playing XI? Rohit's probable team for IND vs NZ semifinal

Will India make any changes to their Playing XI? Rohit's probable team for IND vs NZ semifinal

ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: All You Need to know

ICC World Cup 2023 Prize Money: All You Need to know

India vs New Zealand Weather Report: Will rain hamper IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 semifinal in Mumbai?

India vs New Zealand Weather Report: Will rain hamper IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 semifinal in Mumbai?

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News