Has Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya's security downgraded? Here's what Mumbai Police said

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai: The security of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray has been downgraded, reports said on Wednesday.

However, speaking on the matter, Mumbai Police has said that since Uddhav Thackeray is not the state's chief minister anymore, therefore, some vehicles from his security convoy which are part of CM's convoy, have been removed as per the protocol.

Uddhav Thackeray was and still has been provided with Z+ security.

Earlier, reports said that Uddhav and son Aaditya Thackeray security was downgraded from Z+ to Z and Y+ to Y, respectively.

Slamming the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) has termed the Centre's decision as politcally motivated.

