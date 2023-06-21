Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into violence during filing of nominations

The Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate violent incidents involving the submission of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat elections on Wednesday. On July 7, the CBI will be required to submit its report.

Meanwhile, the streak of violent incidents continues in West Bengal ahead of Panchayat election in the state. In fresh round of violence, a shop and a house were vandalised and torched by an unruly mob in the Muribasti area over the alleged murder of a local villager on June 20.

Hours after the incident, the local administration made heavy police forces deployment in Naxal Bari's Hatighisa village.

CPI(M) worker dies of injuries suffered in pre-panchayat poll clash

In another turn of events, a CPI(M) worker died on Wednesday at a nursing home in Siliguri from injuries suffered during a clash at Chopra in North Dinajpur district on June 15, the last day of nomination filing for the West Bengal panchayat elections. The party activist had suffered a bullet injury and was also allegedly beaten with sticks, CPI-(M) leader said.

The 23-year-old man was in a critical condition since he was admitted to the private nursing home in Siliguri, about 50 kms away from Chopra town, the functionary said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it is sad that a young student activist lost his life, and demanded that the culprits be immediately brought to book.

Opposition parties in Bengal have alleged that their candidates and supporters faced violence and intimidation by Trinamool Congress activists, while the ruling party has blamed the opposition for clashes at different places in the state during nomination filing and withdrawal of candidature period, which ended on Tuesday.

Panchayat elections will be held for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system on July 8.

Also Read | Bengal State EC disapproves of HC order to deploy Central Forces for panchayat polls

Also Read | Bengal State EC disapproves of HC order to deploy Central Forces for panchayat polls