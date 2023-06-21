Setback for Nitish ahead of key Oppn meet as Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah in Delhi, may join BJP-led NDA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

In a setback for the opposition unity ahead of Nitish Kumar's much-awaited meet on June 23, former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is said to be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, reports have said.

According to reports, Jitan Ram Manjhi is meeting Amit Shah in Delhi and may announce his entry into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday.

Manjhi served as the 23rd Chief Minister from 20 May 2014 to 20 February 2015. He was the founding President of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

