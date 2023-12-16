Thane: Bureaucrat's son allegedly runs car over girlfriend, she describes horror on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Priya Singh

A woman was severely injured after her boyfriend allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra Thane. The woman, Priya Singh, described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down.

The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of Anil Gaikwad, Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Priya (26) says she received a call from Ashwajit, who she has been in a relationship with for nearly 5 years, at 4 am on Tuesday asking her to join him at a family function.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

In a long post on Instagram, Priya Singh expressed her ordeal.

Early Monday morning at 4am I got a call from my boyfriend (Ashwajit Gaikwad) and I went to see him. He was at a function with his Family and our common friends. Upon reaching there I met some friends and found that my boyfriend was behaving Strange. So I asked him if everything was fine and insisted him for us to talk in private. I stepped out of The function and waited for him. He along with his friends came outside.I tried talking to him but his friend (Romil Patil) wouldn't let me do that instead started insulting me. This Further Blew up into a heated argument. My boyfriend and his friend used abusive language to which I asked my Boyfriend to defend me and not abuse which led to the Start of something Beyond my imagination.

My Boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away he bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his Friend out of no where pushed me to the ground.. before I could realise they started walking towards their cars. I immediately rushed to my boyfriend near his car to get my phone and bag (he had snatched my belongings during the fight and kept it in his car)

As soon as I reached to his Car (Range Rover Defender) I heard him Say "Uda de isko" to his driver (Sagar). His driver sped up the car and hit me from the left corner of the vehicle which got me to the ground and the Rear left wheel of the car went over my right leg. They stopped after 20-30m 1 waved in pain for help but they fled away. I was left on the Street in pain for around 30 mins all alone withoud my phone or any help. A passer by saw me and informed the local police. This stranger stayed near me to help me. After sometime my boyfnend's driver came back to check If I'm dead or alive. The driver saw the stranger and hence decided to take me to the hospital to avoid any involvement of the police.On the way to the hospital his driver tried to threaten me by saying "Don't involve police in this because anyway you know how well connected CHICHU BHAI (Ashwajit) is and you will not be able to do anything as I will take all the blame on me" After I reached the hospital I begged for my phone several times to get in touch with my family. He gave my phone and to call my sister only after the doctors insisted on informing my family.

Today I have just come out of anesthesia. My right leg broken and I had to undergo surgery, had to put a rod in right leg. I have bruises all over my body, my arms, my ba and my stomach area is deeply scrapped.

I will be bedridden for minimum 3-4 months and after tha will have to take support to walk for another 6 months. I' the prime earning member in my family. I still can't I was dating him for 4.5 years and he has not come to see me. I only makes everything more clear about his intentions of actually taking my life.

Some of his friends are constantly coming to the hospital since 2 days influencing and threatening my sister cause have filed FIR. I'm really terrified. I'm very scared for my family and myself I don't feel safe. I have lost all faith in humanity. I don't know if my life is ever going to be normal. Please pray for me. All I pray for is JUSTICE.

I'm lying her helpless in the hospital. Unable to move, this pain in my leg and my other body parts is killing me.

Report-Rizwan Shaikh