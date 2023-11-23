Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
State transport bus stands to be transformed in 2024, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Over 3,000 new buses are likely to be introduced in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) besides the transformation of bus stands in the state.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2023 0:00 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that bus stands in the state will be transformed with various facilities as the government plans major transformation.

Facilities like clinics, stalls for women's self-help groups, the disabled, widows or wives of ex-services personnel besides 3495 new buses entering the fleet.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been directed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to start late Bal Thackeray clinics at bus stands in every district with special health checkup for women.

A decision is also likely to be taken to allow women to sell milk, other consumer products in at least 10 per cent of the bus stands after consultations with the Women's Economic Development Corporation.

The Chief Minister has approved the induction of 3,495 new buses during MSRTC's 303rd board meeting.

With inputs from PTI

