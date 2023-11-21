Manoj Jarange appeals to govt to pass bill for quota to Marathas in assembly Winter Session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange once again appealed to the Eknath Shinde government to pass Maratha reservation bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday. He also exhorted the community members to prepare for a relay fast on December 1.

Jarange, while addressing rally of Marathas in Thane, the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said if the Maratha quota demand is not fulfilled by that time, the government will not be able to handle the agitation after the deadline. Jarange had given a December 24 deadline to the government to act on his demands.

"The Maharashtra government can pass a bill in the upcoming session of the state legislature scheduled to be held from December 7. Instead of calling a special session, give reservation to Marathas in the coming session itself based on the latest (Kunbi) record findings," Jarange said.

He said for the people whose records are not available, the formula of the 2001 Reservation Act be applied to grant quota.

CM Shinde can decide on this, Jarange added.

"If the reservation is not given by December 24, then we will decide our future course of action. From December 25, the agitation will become such that the government will not be able to handle it," Jarange added.

Shift in Jarange's stand

The demand to pass the quota bill in the upcoming assembly is a slight shift in his earlier stand as he just a few days ago asked the government to convene a Special Session to clear the bill while ending his hunger strike.

The activist has been demanding that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, which will pave the way for the reservation under the OBC category.

Speaking at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane, he also alleged that the state government did not want to give reservation to Marathas and was trying to divide society on caste lines.

"This is a critical phase and we have to remain alert. Maintain peace as there will be attempts to provoke you and divert your attention, but you should not fall prey to any such tactics," he told the people from the Maratha community.

Without naming Maharashtra minister and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Jarange slammed him saying he will have to face the consequences later on.

Bhujbal, an NCP leader from the Ajit Pawar faction, has been opposing the demands of Jarange to provide the reservation to Marathas under the OBC grouping.

Addressing a rally at Palghar, Jarange asked members of the Maratha community to prepare themselves for a statewide relay fast to be observed on December 1.

He said the countdown to get the reservation has started and appealed to the Maratha community to guard themselves against attempts of provocation by some people.

Accusing Bhujbal of trying to bring discord in society, Jarange said OBCs are brothers of Marathas.

"Since (Kunbi caste) records are found, all the conditions for granting reservation are fulfilled. It can pass the legal test," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

