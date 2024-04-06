Saturday, April 06, 2024
     
Lok Sabha elections: Shrikanth Shinde, son of CM, will contest from Kalyan, announces Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) has field Vaishali Darekar Rane against Shrikant Shinde for the Kalyan Seat.

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Mumbai Published on: April 06, 2024 14:38 IST
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Mumbai
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Ending all the possible speculations over the candidacy of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction leader Dr. Shrikant Shinde's will be contesting from the seat. In a statement on Saturday, the Maharashtra Deputy CM asserted that Eknath Shinde's son has the complete support of by the BJP and the present alliance will get him elected by more margin than the last general election.

