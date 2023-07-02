'This is not a 'googly', it is a robbery': NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after nephew Ajit's exit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Not a new thing': Sharad Pawar on Ajit exit

Maharashtra political crisis: Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, party supremo Sharad Pawar said that this is not a new thing to him, earlier also he had made a comeback. "This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," said the NCP chief.

'I am not worried'

The NCP chief further said he is not worried about whatever happened today. He also claimed that he is receiving calls from a lot of people including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others. “I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting,” he added.

He said that in the next few days, people will get to know why these NCP leaders have joined hands with the Maharashtra government. “Some of them have told me they were invited by the BJP, but their stand was different on joining hands with the ruling Maharashtra government," Pawar said.

'It is a robbery'

"This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," said NCP chief Pawar. He said, "I will never say that my home has split, this issue is not regarding my home, this is the issue of people. I am worried about the future of those who left. I want to give the credit for this to PM Modi. Two days ago, he had made statements and after that statement, some people started feeling uneasy, some of them were also facing ED actions."

'Will work to strengthen party again'

Pawar said that he has faith in the people of Maharashtra, especially the youth. "It is the right of the speaker to decide about of the leader of the Opposition. In the next two-three days, we will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. Our main strength is the common people, they have elected us," he added.

The NCP chief said that he will work again to strengthen the party. "We will work to strengthen the party again. MLAs and all senior leaders will sit together to decide about any action against the rebel leaders. Being the president, I had appointed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare but they did not follow their responsibilities. Therefore, I have to take some action against them," said Pawar.

In the major turn of events, Ajit Pawar along with the MLAs supporting him joined hands with the Maharashtra government in which he was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Eknath Shinde government while several other MLAs took the oath as ministers.