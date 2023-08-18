Ajit Pawar-led NCP asks all 9 ministers, Praful Patel to strengthen party amid statewide tour by Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: The Ajit Pawar-faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has become cautious in wake of statewide tour by Sharad Pawar.

In order to strengthen his faction, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has handed over the responsibility to all its nine ministers and Praful Patel.

All the nine ministers and Praful Patel have been asked to strengthen the organisation in all 36 districts which means one minister will look into party affairs of 3-4 districts.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar has been given the responsibility for Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. Praful Patel will oversee party's operations in Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, and Gondia.

All the ministers will submit the status report to the state president Sunil Tatkare at regular intervals.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi, Priyanka may fight from Varanasi: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Congress sets up four key committees ahead of Assembly polls in state | CHECK HERE