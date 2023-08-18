Friday, August 18, 2023
     
  4. Ajit Pawar-led NCP asks all 9 ministers, Praful Patel to strengthen party amid statewide tour by Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar-led NCP asks all 9 ministers, Praful Patel to strengthen party amid statewide tour by Sharad Pawar

In order to strengthen his faction, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has handed over the responsibility to all its nine ministers and Praful Patel.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 22:11 IST
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: The Ajit Pawar-faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has become cautious in wake of statewide tour by Sharad Pawar.

All the nine ministers and Praful Patel have been asked to strengthen the organisation in all 36 districts which means one minister will look into party affairs of 3-4 districts.

According to reports, Ajit Pawar has been given the responsibility for Pune, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. Praful Patel will oversee party's operations in Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, and Gondia.

All the ministers will submit the status report to the state president Sunil Tatkare at regular intervals.

