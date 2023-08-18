Chhattisgarh: Congress sets up four key committees ahead of Assembly polls in state | CHECK HERE

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KCVENUGOPALMP Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leader KC Venugopal

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Congress party has constituted several committees in Chhattisgarh. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.

Committees formed by Congress:

Election Manifesto Committee Election Management Committee Disciplinary Action Committee Planning and Strategy Committee

Who heads what?

Speaking to the media, Congress General Secretary in-charge Organisation KC Venugopal said the 23-member Election Manifesto Committee will be headed by Mohd Akbar. Among the name of the members of the panel includes Ravinder Chaubey, Umesh Patel, Arun Vora, Rajesh Tiwari, Hema Deshmukh, Vani Rao and Akash Sharma.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Dahariya has been appointed as the chairman and Ramgopal Aggarwal as convener of the Election Management Committee. Dhanender Sahu has been appointed as the chairman of the nine-member Disciplinary Panel and T Sahu as the chairman of the 18-member Planning and Strategy Committee.

In a statement, the Congress stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees with immediate effect.

Congress forms political affairs committee

The setting up of the committees comes a day after the Congress formed its political affairs committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh with general secretary in-charge of state Kumari Selja as its chairperson. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo are among its members.

State party president Deepak Baij, senior leaders Charan Dass Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Mohan Markam, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Aggarwal, Dhanender Sahu and Satyanarayan Sharma are other members of the panel.

