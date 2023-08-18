Chhattisgarh: Congress forms political affairs committee for poll-bound state, check names here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader KC Venugopal during an event.

The Congress party on Thursday comprised its Political Affairs Committee of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee in the wake of getting a nod from party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Kumari Selja has been designated as chairperson of the PAC ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

“Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee,” read the party press release.

Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo are among the 14 individuals on the committee.

Following are the members of the committee:

Kumari Selja - Chairperson

Bhupesh Baghel

Deepak Baij

Charan Dass Mahant

T. S. Singh Deo

Tamardhwaj Sahu

Ravinder Chaubey

Mohd. Akbar

Shiv Kumar Dahariya

Mohan Markam

Anila Bhendiya

Jai Singh Aggarwal

Dhanender Sahu

Satyanarayan Sharma

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Chandan Yadav and Vijay Jangid are ex-officio members of the important committee. Among the special invitees are Vikas Upadhyay, Rajesh Tiwari, Paras Chopda and the heads of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the Congress won 19 of 21 seats. The Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) won the remaining two seats (Marwahi and Khairagarh). The BJP won none.

The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly against 68 of the Congress.

