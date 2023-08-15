Chhattisgarh govt bars accused of rape, other crimes against women from govt jobs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

The accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state, announced Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday. Baghel made several announcements in his speech during an Independence Day event at the Police Parade ground in Raipur.

The Chief Minister announced the integration of subjects related to artificial intelligence and machine learning into the school curriculum and free bus services for students attending government colleges in the state.

'Our top priority to ensure the safety of women'

“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of women, their respect and protect their dignity. We have decided that those accused of molesting girls and women, raping them and other (offences against women) will be banned from government jobs,” Baghel said.

With an eye on the significance of modern technology in advancing a progressive Chhattisgarh, the government will introduce teachings on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things into the school curriculum in the upcoming academic session. This initiative aims to equip children with the skills they need to navigate future technological advancements, the Chief Minister said.

Free bus services to students

Baghel said that the students in classes 11 and 12 attending government schools in remote regions of Chhattisgarh will be offered free online coaching from prestigious institutes across the country to aid them in preparing for competitive exams in the fields of medical and engineering. He also said students of government colleges will be provided free bus pick up and drop facilities between their homes and colleges.

CM Baghel also announced to launch the 'Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojana' to provide pension to construction workers.

It is pertinent to mention, the state assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh later this year. The legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will end on January 3. In 2018, the Congress secured a massive victory by winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state while the BJP secured 16.

