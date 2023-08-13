'Bhupesh Baghel ke paas Aladdin ka chirag hai, jo maangoge wo milega': Kharge in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lauded Bhupesh Baghel, saying that the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister possesses a magic lamp like Aladdin's to grant all wishes of the public. Addressing Congress' 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' event in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa, Kharge also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue.

"Bhupesh Baghel ke paas Aladdin ka chirag hai, jo maangoge wo aapko milega. People are Chhattisgarh have Aladdin's magic lamp, especially the underprivileged, farmers, youth, women, and SC/ST communities. Everyone has received something or the other. I strongly urge that the ongoing development of peace be carefully nurtured and managed. In the upcoming elections, I hope you all will elect Congress with a huge majority," he said.

He continued by stating that the comparison made by PM Modi between the incident in Manipur and the situation in Chhattisgarh is deeply disrespectful to the people of the state. "PM Modi compared the Manipur incident with Chhattisgarh and it is an insult to the people of the state. PM is scared of going to Manipur. He is busy with election campaigns but did not go to Manipur," added Kharge.

'Modi and Shah studied in government schools established by Congress'

The Congress chief stated that Prime Minister Modi avoided responding to the questions posed by Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance regarding the Manipur matter. Instead, he chose to mock former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress leaders.

"Modi ji keeps saying that he has done everything. Did power, schools etc come to Chhattisgarh after Modi came to power? Modi and Shah studied in government schools established by us. Or did they study in London or Oxford? And they ask us what did the Congress party do in the last 70 years? We had only put everything in place," he said.

Kharge mentioned that it's quite uncommon for a politician or political party to actually fulfill their promises, but in this case, all the commitments made by Congress party in the state.

'Smriti Irani has Rahul Gandhi phobia'

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel alleged that Union Minister Smriti Irani has Rahul Gandhi's phobia. "Smriti Irani ki smriti theek nahi rahi. She accused the Chhattisgarh government of giving land to Adani. Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani and we will give land to Adani? Smriti Irani has Rahul Gandhi phobia," he said.

Assembly elections will be held in Chhattisgarh later this year. The legislative assembly of Chhattisgarh will end on January 3. In 2018, the Congress secured a massive victory by winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state while the BJP secured 16.