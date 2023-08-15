Independence Day 2023: 6 villages of Chhattisgarh to hoist Tricolour for first time since freedom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tricolor will be hoisted for the first time today in 6 villages of Chhattisgarh

Independence Day 2023: As many as six distant villages in the Naxalite-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will today (August 15) experience the hoisting of the national flag for the very first time since India gained independence, said police on Monday. The police said that the setting up of new camps by security forces near these villages has been paving the way for development.

Villages to celebrate Independence Day

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI, "The tricolour flag will be hoisted for the first time at Chinnagelur, Timenar and Hiroli villages in Bijapur district and Bedre, Dubbamarka and Tondamarka villages in Sukma district on Tuesday. Such event has not been witnessed since independence."

Furthermore, Independence Day will be commemorated for the first time in Pidmel, Dubbakonta, Silger, and Kunded villages in the Sukma district. These villages witnessed the unfurling of the tricolour for the first time during this year's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"The establishment of new camps near these villages has pushed Naxalites on the back foot. It has also resulted in bringing down incidents of black flag hoisting by them (on Independence and Republic days) to almost zero. The tricolour will be now be hoisted with zeal and patriotism at these places," the official said.

He said that the establishment of new camps has played a crucial role in enabling government welfare programs to reach the local population, particularly among tribal communities. This initiative has also opened up avenues for development in these regions.

Sukma and Bijapur are two of the seven districts in the Bastar division, which has been grappling with the challenge of Left Wing Extremism for the past thirty years.

Meanwhile, the state government has completed the preparations for Independence Day celebrations in all the districts, including the capital city of Raipur, as confirmed by a government public relations official.

CM Baghel to hoist tricolour

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the tricolour at the Police Parade ground in Raipur in the morning and receive the guard of honour from different units of security personnel. Other ministers and MLAs will take part in the Independence Day celebrations at different places in the state.

Police said that security has been stepped up in the state, particularly in Maoist-affected areas, in view of Independence Day.

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day this year. This year’s Independence Day culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047. A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.

