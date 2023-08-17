Chhattisgarh Election 2023: BJP fields Durg MP Vijay Baghel against CM Bhupesh Baghel in Patan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Picture for Representation purpose

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 of the Congress.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), Alka Chandrakar from Khallari, Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji and Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST), among others.

The names were decided at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.